It was once the hottest ticket not only on Broadway but in any town in which it toured — then theaters shut down due to a pandemic that won’t go away anytime soon. But at least the minds behind Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s beloved historical show, had the foresight to prepare a Plan B: On Friday, and after much bated breath, a filmed version of the stage show is hitting Disney+ (along with a documentary). And if that weren’t enough of a far-better-than-nothing type of deal, Miranda’s also throwing a star-studded watch party.

What time is it? Showtime! Join the original Broadway cast of #Hamilton as we host a Twitter watch party this Friday, July 3rd at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT. Who's in? 👇🏾 Tweet along using #Hamilfilm. pic.twitter.com/9R5BYO8lTV — Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) July 2, 2020

The news came from the official Hamilton account, which revealed that on Friday, at 7pm EST/4pm PST, Miranda will take to Twitter for a tweet-along that could also, sort of, be a sing-along. He won’t be alone; the notice promises “the cast of the show.” As per Rolling Stone, that includes Leslie Odom Jr. (Aaron Burr), Anthony Ramos (John Laurens/Philip Hamilton), Renee Elise Goldsberry (Angelica Schuyler), Javier Muńoz (Miranda’s alternate as Hamilton), and Christopher Jackson (George Washington).

Though the show starts at 7pm/4pm, there will be a bit of pre-gaming at 6:30/3:30, when everyone will prepare to settle in for the three-hour spectacular. You’re probably not going anywhere anyway, right? Even though Friday night is the beginning of the July 4 weekend, the pandemic our country can’t quite seem to get a handle is currently spiking across the country, and even places, like New York State, that have partly mastered it aren’t taking precautions. What better way to salute the country that’s arguably in the worst state it’s been in since the Great Depression — if not earlier! — than watching a diverse cast reimagine the Founding Fathers?

The Hamilton watch party will begin at 7pm EST/4pm PST, with a pre-show a half hour prior. The Hamilton film, meanwhile, starts streaming on Disney+ on Friday.

