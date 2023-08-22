Ever since it was released a month ago, Barbie has delighted audiences, who’ve turned it into a box office behemoth. Not everyone has been charmed: Members of the far right found themselves triggered by the aggressively pink comedy. But few have expressed scorn for Barbie’s release date-mate, Oppenheimer. One noted exception: YouTuber and wrestler Logan Paul.

Logan Paul walked out of Oppenheimer.. 💣 pic.twitter.com/3fk0ikOhTq — IMPAULSIVE (@impaulsive) August 19, 2023

On a recent episode of his podcast ImPaulsive, Paul told his guests, Talk to Me directors Danny and Michael Philippou, that he “walked out of Oppenheimer.” The pair were shocked, so Paul tried to explain himself.

“I didn’t know what they were trying [to do]. ‘What are you doing?’ Everyone’s just talking,” he said. “It’s just an hour and a half, 90 minutes, of talking, just talking, talking.” (It’s actually three hours of people talking, and at one point staring at an a-bomb test, but we’re going to assume he meant he bolted halfway through.)

Paul admitted it’s not the first time he had a rough go with a Nolan picture. He said he almost walked out of Interstellar after 18 minutes “because it was so slow.” But he stayed and it one of his “top three favorite movies.”

Oppenheimer hasn’t entirely escaped controversy. When the film’s Twitter account interacted with a “Barbenheimer” meme post, many Japanese people reacted with horror that they would make light of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The film currently has no release date in Japan.

