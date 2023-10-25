When you think of Seth Rogen you, well you think of a guy living his best life, smoking up and selling his pottery while, at the same time, presiding over an entertainment empire. Also, you think about Knocked Up, This Is The End, Superbad… I could go on. Dude’s affable everymanchild persona has made him the comedy movie icon of this century.

While Charlize Theron isn’t presently selling homemade ashtrays, she’s got her own long list of producer credits and profiles as an icon of a similar level, just in a couple of different genres, winning an Oscar for her role in Monster, a nomination for her work in Bombshell and North Country, and accolades for Tully and Young Adult. Oh, and she’s a legendary action star for her performances in Mad Max: Fury Road, Atomic Blonde, and the last two entries in the Fast & Furious series. But the one film that these two have in common is one that might not jump to mind. That is until people started discovering it on Netflix.

Currently occupying a top spot on Netflix’s Top 10 list, 2019’s Long Shot is an under-remembered (despite pulling 82% on Rotten Tomatoes and doing OK at the box office) rom-com from director Jonathan Levine (who also directed Rogen in 50/50 and The Night Before) and writers Liz Hannah and Dan Sterling (who also wrote Rogen’s film, The Interview… you know, the one that almost triggered a nuclear war). While Long Shot doesn’t threaten to destabilize global relations, it is set in the world of politics with Theron playing the Secretary Of State. Supremely accomplished and put together, her character is on an express path to the Presidency before reuniting with Rogen’s somewhat disorderly journalist years after she baby sat him.

While we know where this is going, rom-coms are about the ride, and this one is filled with unconventional twists, some gross out comedy, and the hilarious sight of Theron and Rogen on ecstasy. Their chemistry is the headline, though. As mismatched characters who find comfort in what they unlock in each other and in exiting their respective comfort zones, this pairing feels right and you wind up rooting for them when the inevitable rough patch appears.

Long Shot is fun, but it’s also a reminder that these two should be in more rom-coms, preferably together. For now, though, we definitely recommend streaming Long Shot on Netflix.