Dear Channing Tatum, Please Listen To Jessica Chastain And Put Michael Shannon In ‘Magic Mike 4’

If Magic Mike’s Last Dance was, indeed, Channing Tatum’s final trip around the stripper pole, there needs to be a new Magic Mike. (In this scenario, Magic Mike is like James Bond; the actors are replaced but the character remains the same). Why not someone actually named Mike?

Jessica Chastain celebrated Michael Shannon‘s birthday by fan-casting him in Magic Mike 4ever (working title). “Happy Birthday to this guy!” she tweeted. “It’s true, Mike is a magical being and total franchise man. Come on Channing Tatum, Steven Soderbergh… let’s make his birthday wish come true.”

Chastain also uploaded a video with Shannon, who looks thrilled by the pitch. “Look at these muscles,” the Oscar winner said about her George & Tammy co-star. “He needs to do a Magic Mike movie. Mike Shannon told me that if I got him an offer for Magic Mike, one of the movies, he’d do it.” That’s legally binding.

In the clip, Shannon himself posits that he’d like to star in a project titled “Magic Mike vs. the Avengers” while “Pony” by Ginuwine plays in the background.

I know Channing Tatum is busy being a “daddy” at Taylor Swift concerts, but this needs to happen.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)

