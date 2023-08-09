If Magic Mike’s Last Dance was, indeed, Channing Tatum’s final trip around the stripper pole, there needs to be a new Magic Mike. (In this scenario, Magic Mike is like James Bond; the actors are replaced but the character remains the same). Why not someone actually named Mike?

Jessica Chastain celebrated Michael Shannon‘s birthday by fan-casting him in Magic Mike 4ever (working title). “Happy Birthday to this guy!” she tweeted. “It’s true, Mike is a magical being and total franchise man. Come on Channing Tatum, Steven Soderbergh… let’s make his birthday wish come true.”

Chastain also uploaded a video with Shannon, who looks thrilled by the pitch. “Look at these muscles,” the Oscar winner said about her George & Tammy co-star. “He needs to do a Magic Mike movie. Mike Shannon told me that if I got him an offer for Magic Mike, one of the movies, he’d do it.” That’s legally binding.

In the clip, Shannon himself posits that he’d like to star in a project titled “Magic Mike vs. the Avengers” while “Pony” by Ginuwine plays in the background.

I know Channing Tatum is busy being a “daddy” at Taylor Swift concerts, but this needs to happen.

Happy Birthday to this guy! It’s true, Mike is a magical being and total franchise man 😂 Come on Channing Tatum, Steven Soderbergh… let’s make his birthday wish come true 🙌🏻💕 pic.twitter.com/D4q0zAQ17Q — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) August 7, 2023

(Via Entertainment Weekly)