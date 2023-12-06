Is there a pinker movie than Barbie? Probably not. The latest from Greta Gerwig is so pink there was a (since debunked) rumor that it caused a pink paint shortage. Everyone — or at least every character in Barbieland, which is to say not Will Ferrell’s Mattel honcho — wears pink, including [gasp] the boys. And you know what? They loved it.

Margot Robbie sat down chat with Cillian Murphy, one of her fellow “Barbenheimer” mates, for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series. In a bit teased out by People, she revealed that it was the men who were most stoked out of the cast to be splayed out in the color. Co-star Ryan Gosling was perhaps the most excited of them all.

“It’s always the guys, I feel like, that are like, ‘Oh, finally I have permission to wear pink and get dressed up!’” Robbie said. “It would get crazier and crazier until Ryan would be like, ‘I think I need a mink.’ It would just get insane.”

Robbie said she even made some rules, such as on Wednesdays everyone wears pink — a reference to Mean Girls (that Murphy admitted he had forgotten about). If one didn’t wear pink that day, they’d get fined, which she would donate to charity.

Elsewhere in her chat with Murphy, Robbie recalled being approached by one of Oppenheimer’s producers, who demanded that they move Barbie’s release date so the two films wouldn’t have to compete for the same dough. Luckily that didn’t go so well:

“And he was like, ‘I think you guys should move your date.’ And I was like, ‘We’re not moving our date. If you’re scared to be up against us, then you move your date.’ And he’s like, ‘We’re not moving our date. I just think it’d be better for you to move.’ And I was like, ‘We’re not moving!’ I think this is a really great pairing, actually. It’s a perfect double billing, Oppenheimer and Barbie.”

So can we credit Robbie with “Barbenheimer,” creating a craze that may have helped save the movies? Sure, why not.

