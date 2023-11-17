Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley are co-founders of LuckyChap Entertainment, the production company behind I, Tonya, Promising Young Woman, and Saltburn. They normally have an equal say in matters, but on Thursday night, he literally had to say her words. Robbie lost her voice earlier this week, so she was unable to speak much at the Variety Power of Women dinner, so she made Ackerley read her speech — and confess her secret crush.

The Barbie star wrote that Ackerley and fellow LuckyChap co-founder Josey McNamara “use her as a bit of a crutch for these public-facing sort of things.” The Robbie-written speech continued:

“You’re right, Tom, we do,” McNamara continued. “And that’s not fair, just because she performs for a living it doesn’t mean that she doesn’t find public speaking just as terrifying as we do.” Ackerley added, “We know that, so I vow here and now, in front of all these people and Dua Lipa, who I have a secret crush on, to not leave all the speeches to Margot for now on.”

Dua Lipa, who earlier in the evening presented an award to the LuckyChap crew, provided a song to the Barbie soundtrack, “Dance the Night.” It’s up for Song of the Year at the 2024 Grammys. The only reason “I’m Just Ken” wasn’t nominated as well is because it’s the Song of the Decade.

You can watch Robbie’s speech-less speech below.

margot robbie lost her voice so she made her husband read her speech and tell the audience she has a secret crush on dua lipa 😂 pic.twitter.com/siEgZBV0Rg — 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗼𝘁 𝗿𝗼𝗯𝗯𝗶𝗲 𝗴𝗶𝗳𝘀 & 📸 (@margohgifs) November 17, 2023

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

(Via Variety)