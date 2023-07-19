The Barbie cast went on a journey across the globe to promote the film. The pre-strike press tour for the Barb in “Barbenheimer” took them to Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, Sydney, Seoul, Mexico City, London, and Berlin. In that time, what did Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, and director and co-writer Greta Gerwig learn about each other? A lot, it turns out.

The cast and Gerwig visited the Vanity Fair studio where they took part in a test to see who knows one another best. The video begins with Robbie asking, “What is my favorite reality TV show?” Gerwig quickly and correctly answered, “Love Island.” But the U.K. version only.

Robbie is a big fan of Love Island, to the point where she put someone from the show into Barbie. “There is a bit of a backstory,” season five contestant Chris Taylor told Lad Bible. “The lads [fellow ex-contestants Michael Griffiths and Jordan Hames] went to [the Birds of Prey] premiere. They met Margot, and then afterwards Margot shouted them and said ‘Come to the after party!’ ’cause she’s obsessed with Love Island, right. So then, I was living with the boys at the time, so I was like ‘I’m coming’ and she knew who we all were.”

You can watch the Vanity Fair video above.