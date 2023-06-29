Barbie
Fans Are Embracing ‘Barbenheimer’ And Gearing Up To Take Advantage Of The ‘Oppenheimer’ & ‘Barbie’ Double Feature

Tom Cruise is set to have a record-setting weekend for Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One on July 12. That seems to check out, given that he rode a motorcycle off a freaking mountain as part of his unending dedication to putting butts in movie seats. Tom also endorsed the act of double-featuring two subsequent releases, Barbie (starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling) and Oppenheimer (starring Cillian Murphy), which both arrive on July 21.

Our own Josh Kurp has already declared his approval for such a double feature, and he even makes the (very valid) argument that, if one can pick which movie to see first, there’s an obvious choice. As Kurp believes, Barbie should be viewed last because “you want the dessert after the meal,” and it’s wise to not “leave the theater feeling bummed out” over Christopher Nolan’s meditation on the father of the atomic bomb. May every multiplex understand the importance of this reasoning and offer movie schedules accordingly.

On social media, people are really getting into the juxtaposition of these two movies as an ultimate moviegoing experience. As a result, the “Barbenheimer” hashtag is flying off the hook.

I gotta say that it’s refreshing to see blockbusters lined up like this as a reprieve from the more typical superhero fare of the summer. Also, we’ll have Tom Cruise running, but we still don’t know which movie he watched first.

Barbenheimer takes over theaters on July 21.

