Tom Cruise is set to have a record-setting weekend for Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One on July 12. That seems to check out, given that he rode a motorcycle off a freaking mountain as part of his unending dedication to putting butts in movie seats. Tom also endorsed the act of double-featuring two subsequent releases, Barbie (starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling) and Oppenheimer (starring Cillian Murphy), which both arrive on July 21.

Our own Josh Kurp has already declared his approval for such a double feature, and he even makes the (very valid) argument that, if one can pick which movie to see first, there’s an obvious choice. As Kurp believes, Barbie should be viewed last because “you want the dessert after the meal,” and it’s wise to not “leave the theater feeling bummed out” over Christopher Nolan’s meditation on the father of the atomic bomb. May every multiplex understand the importance of this reasoning and offer movie schedules accordingly.

On social media, people are really getting into the juxtaposition of these two movies as an ultimate moviegoing experience. As a result, the “Barbenheimer” hashtag is flying off the hook.

"I'm a Barbie girl, destroyer of worlds

Life's scholastic, it's iconoclastic

You can blow up the air, end the war over there

Incineration, death is your creation" https://t.co/jxglVoh9Np — Mike – Text READY to 644-33 (@JustCallMeFoxy) June 29, 2023

I so wish this shirt was real #Barbenheimer pic.twitter.com/62QtUytg54 — Pardis Jesudasen (@PardisJesudasen) June 25, 2023

Everybody's like "omg I might actually go see both Oppenheimer and Barbie opening weekend!" THAT'S REAL CUTE BITCH I'M ABOUT TO BITE INTO THE BARBENHEIMER SANDWICH 8 STRAIGHT HOURS OF TOP NOTCH KINO NOT MEANT FOR THE FAINT OF HEART OR FULL OF BLADDER pic.twitter.com/tHPu78dRjA — FKA Twix (@THANDR89) June 21, 2023

barbenheimer tickets secured pic.twitter.com/BjRwmA3Yk6 — meri lemon (@milfsexuals) June 23, 2023

tickets for barbenheimer have been purchased pic.twitter.com/7hK87icm5f — katelyn berzatto ୨୧ (@spidervaughn) June 26, 2023

Choose your fighter Barbenheimer edition pic.twitter.com/Q2nX0zhDF9 — Joseph Earp (@Joseph_O_Earp) June 29, 2023

no thoughts, only silly barbenheimer eyeshadow palette concept art pic.twitter.com/AfbSNIKpXY — 🏳️‍🌈🏴‍☠️Mimi | autism haver (@stedebonnetcore) June 27, 2023

Because of how my local cinema has scheduled their screenings, if I want to do a Barbenheimer double bill I have to watch Barbie first. That seems like a downer combination. pic.twitter.com/QIjOBFzWpc — kate (@CCatach) June 29, 2023

I gotta say that it’s refreshing to see blockbusters lined up like this as a reprieve from the more typical superhero fare of the summer. Also, we’ll have Tom Cruise running, but we still don’t know which movie he watched first.

Barbenheimer takes over theaters on July 21.