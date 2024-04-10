Following the billion dollar success of Barbie, Hollywood studios quickly made a mad dash to develop every toy and game product they could get their hands on. One of those rumored properties was a movie based on the classic board game Monopoly, and Lionsgate seems to have locked down a key ingredient in making Barbie a box office behemoth: Margot Robbie.

According to Variety, Robbies’ LuckyChap production company is actively working on a narrative for a live-action movie based on Monopoly. (There’s no word yet on whether Robbie will also star in the film or just serve as a producer.) Naturally, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson is thrilled to work with the production team behind Barbie, the biggest hit of 2023 that had a strong presence at the Oscars:

“I could not imagine a better production team for this beloved and iconic brand than LuckyChap,” Fogelson said. “They are exceptional producers who choose their projects with great thought and care, and join Monopoly with a clear point of view. We are tremendously excited to be working with the entire LuckyChap team on what we all believe can be their next blockbuster.”

The Monopoly news arrives on the heels of yet another seemingly random project for Robbie. LuckyChap is also producing a live-action movie based on the popular video game series The Sims. However, Robbie will not star in the project. She’ll simply serve as a producer for the film from Loki writer and director Kate Herron.

