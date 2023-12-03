Here’s How To Get The Britney Spears Edition Of Monopoly

If you’re still in the market for last-minute holiday gifts, Uproxx has you covered on the music front. Check out our shopping guides for the Drake, Taylor Swift, and Beyoncé fans in your life. But with the scorching comeback year she’s having, you might want to make room for Britney Spears-inspired items.

Spears’ memoir, The Woman In Me, would be a start. But for something a bit more family-friendly, The OP Games has something in their knapsack of goodies. Britney Spears is the latest celebrity to have their life’s work immortalized in the board game Monopoly. Here’s how to get your hands on the Britney Spears edition of Monopoly.

You can purchase your set directly from The Op Games’ website for $44.99. You will receive one limited-edition game board, six collectible tokens, 28 title deed cards, 16 Curious cards, 16 Fantasy cards, and all other gaming pieces packaged in the decorative Spears box. The board game has sold out on the company’s website, so if that happens, be sure to head over to Amazon or Walmart (where you can save a few bucks).

In the Britney Spears Edition Of Monopoly, players (8 years old and older) can buy, sell, and trade some of her hit songs like “Baby One More Time,” “Toxic,” and “Lucky” while reminiscing on her past signature fragrance launches (Curious and Fantasy). Find more information here.