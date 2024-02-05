Maybe the reason Margot Robbie isn’t bothered by not getting a Best Actress nomination for Barbie is because she’s used to it?

In 2013, Robbie gave a breakout, Oscar-worthy (but unfortunately ignored by the Academy) performance in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street as Naomi Lapaglia, the wife of stock-market scumbag Jordan Belfort (played by Leonardo DiCaprio). It took a little convincing from the real-life Naomi — real name Nadine Macaluso — to make her feel comfortable with the nudity required for the part.

“She was just lovely. She was sweet, and so young. She was only 22, which was the age I was [when I met Jordan],” Macaluso told the Daily Mail. She discussed a conversation she had with Robbie, who was nervous about her character’s many nude scenes.

“I took her to dinner and she said me, ‘Oh my God, I’m so afraid I gotta do a naked scene. I don’t want to be naked but it’s Martin Scorsese.’ And I said, ‘That right there, that fear of speaking your truth to more powerful men, that’s how I felt every day [while I was married to Jordan].’ I said, ‘If you could channel that, you’ll understand really what was happening inside of me.'”

Robbie previously told the Telegraph that she thinks “nudity for the sake of nudity is shameful,” but “I also think it’s disgusting when someone would have got naked in real life, in the film they conveniently leave their bra on, or hold up the bed sheet. Seeing someone being choreographed into being covered up irritates me just as much.”

She continued, “The whole point of Naomi is that her body is her only form of currency in this world. So when Marty was trying to help me out, and said in the scene where she seduces Jordan perhaps I could have a robe on, I said she wouldn’t. She has to be naked. She’s laying her cards on the table.”

