Quentin Tarantino assembled quite the cast for his ninth (and next-to-last?) feature, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, led by Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie. But when the three Oscar nominees recently sat down with MTV News, they discussed another, equally-lengthy movie: Titanic. Specifically, the scene near the end where Rose lets Jack die. James Cameron has a different interpretation than the Mythbusters on what happened that chilly night (“They’re full of sh*t”), but c’mon, there was totally room on that wooden door.

“Oh my gosh, I thought it. I remember bawling my eyes out when I was a girl,” Robbie (who was seven years old at the time) said about the scene. DiCaprio’s reply: “I have no comment.” Robbie and Pitt weren’t ready to move on, though:

Robbie: “That is the biggest controversy, I think…”

DiCaprio: “Ever.”

Robbie: “…in modern cinema.”

Pitt: “Could you, could you have squeezed in there? You could’ve, couldn’t you?”

DiCaprio: “No comment.”

Robbie: “Did you mention it at the time? Were you like, should we make the door smaller?”

DiCaprio: “Like I said, I have no comment.”

This is what someone who’s been asked questions about a floating door for over 20 years looks like.

Still, he handled it better than Cameron, who called the controversy “just stupid. There’s no debate. But if you really want to unearth all the dumbass arguments associated with it. I mean, let’s go back to, could Romeo have been smart and not taken the poison? Yes. Could he have decided not to bring his little dagger just in case Juliet might stab herself with it? Yes, absolutely. It sort of misses the point.” Way to bring up another Leonardo DiCaprio movie, Cameron, jeez.

You can watch the entire teasing discussion below.

We asked @LeoDiCaprio if he could have fit on the door at the end of #Titanic, and his #OnceUponATimeInHollywood co-stars @MargotRobbie and Brad Pitt seemed to think so 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nsOMZpXhFz — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) July 15, 2019

