chris pratt
nbc
Movies

You’ll Be Able To Hear Chris Pratt’s Mario Voice Pretty Soon

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

Ever since Nintendo announced that Chris Pratt will voice Mario in a still-untitled Mario movie, fans of the video game franchise and/or Italian plumbers in general have been worried. Will Chris Pratt mimic the let’s a-go enthusiasm of Mario in the games, or will he sound like, well, Chris Pratt? Which is to say: Garfield.

The Parks and Recreation star claims that his Mario voice is “unlike anything you’ve ever heard,” while producer Chris Melandandri thinks the negative response to Pratt’s casting will “evaporate” once people heard it. We’ll find out soon enough: the Mario movie teaser trailer will premiere at New York Comic Con on October 6th.

You think the response to the original Sonic design was ugly? Just wait if Pratt’s Mario voice doesn’t go over well. Maybe he nails it, who knows, but it’s also not too late to cast Matt Berry… in every movie, actually, but let’s stick with the Mushroom Kingdom for now.

The Mario movie, which also stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Charles Martinet (the one true Mario voice actor) in an undisclosed role, opens on April 7, 2023.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
Ari Lennox’s ‘Age/Sex/Location’ Signs In To A World Of Romance, Heartbreak, And Growth
by: InstagramTwitter
×