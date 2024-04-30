Miller’s Girl might be the most talked-about film that hardly anyone has seen. The erotic thriller sparked controversy for its depiction of a relationship between an older teacher (played by Martin Freeman) and a younger student (Jenna Ortega), but the age-gap discourse did not result in big bucks at the box office. Miller’s Girl made less than $1 million during its brief theatrical run, although it’s now available to stream on Netflix (and changed the rules in Hollywood about what intimacy coordinators are allowed to share).

Freeman recently spoke to The Times about the film’s controversial premise. The actor described Miller’s Girl as “grown-up and nuanced. It’s not saying, isn’t this great.” He expressed concern that movies with difficult subjects often suffer by assoication, “and that’s a shame. Are we gonna have a go at Liam Neeson for being in a film about the Holocaust?”

Here’s the official synopsis:

A talented young writer (Jenna Ortega) embarks on a creative odyssey when her teacher (Martin Freeman) assigns a project that entangles them both in an increasingly complex web. As lines blur and their lives intertwine, professor and protégé must confront their darkest selves while straining to preserve their individual sense of purpose and the things they hold most dear.

(Via The Times)