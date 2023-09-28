Killers of the Flower Moon is Leonardo DiCaprio‘s sixth movie with Martin Scorsese. It’s a frequent enough occurrence that the collaboration has its own Wikipedia page (sample fact: “Scorsese heard about DiCaprio from Robert De Niro, who worked with then 18-year-old DiCaprio in This Boy’s Life“).

At the New York premiere of Killers of the Flower Moon on Wednesday, Scorsese praised DiCaprio for his growth as an actor. “He has range, and he keeps growing. He also has a lot of courage, and I know he’ll go to places that other people might pull back from,” the Oscar-winning director told ET Online. “Working with him over the years, he’s been growing as a person — he’s maturing from a young kid to a young man. As he changes in life, he’s changing on film.” Leo has even “settled down” (with a 25-year-old model).

DiCaprio is getting lots of “best performance yet” raves for Killers of the Moon. He didn’t win an Oscar the last time he worked with Scorsese (The Wolf of Wall Street — my pick for his best, and funniest, performance). Maybe this time?

Killers of the Flower Moon, which also stars Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser, and De Niro, comes out on October 20th.

(Via ET Online)