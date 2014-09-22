Marvel Exec Slams Ben Affleck’s ‘Daredevil’ While Talking About Netflix’s ‘Daredevil’

SHOTS FIRED.
Marvel’s Head of Television Jeph Loeb was interviewed on KFI AM 640 about the Daredevil TV show starring Charlie Cox (pictured above) as Daredevil/Matt Murdock, Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin, Deborah Ann Woll as love interest Karen Page, Elden Henson as best friend Foggy Nelson, and Rosario Dawson as a character rumored to be a hero in her own right.
Loeb talked about the Netflix shows focusing on “street-level heroes” (as opposed to the alien-fighting antics of The Avengers), which jibes with what Netflix’s Ted Sarandos said about Daredevil last month. Loeb went on to define the tone of Daredevil as being nothing like the 2003 movie starring Ben Affleck.
“When we started talking to our actors and to our directors, this is with all due respect to the film, if you want to know what we’re not doing, go watch the movie. If you want to know what we’re doing, it’s very much steeped in the world of the comics, but it also has a life of its own and that’s really what television and our films really do is that we take the best.” [transcribed by Comic Book]
Yep. If you want to know what the new Daredevil show isn’t, go watch Ben Affleck. But that’s with all due respect. As long as you preface something with all due respect, it’s not a slam, right Affleck? Aww, I think we made him sad…
Thirteen hour-long episodes of Daredevil will premiere on Netflix next May.
I dunno… It seemed pretty respectful to me. He’s not insulting Aflec’s daredevil, just saying his is nothing like it. It’d be like if Christopher Nolan said the same thing about Batman and Robin when asked about Batman Begins.
With all due respect, this is the best set of jokes about ‘with all due respect’: [www.cc.com]
Not buying the guy who plays Daredevil so far and Jeph Loeb is a horrible hack who hasn’t done anything decent in a decade so my hopes for Marvel’s expanding TV empire are slowly crumbling.
Cast looks super, actually. Cox is so damn likeable, it’ll be a challenge to turn him into Murdock. There’s never enough Deborah Ann Woll, also.
I just watched the directors cut of Daredavil, sure it’s not going to win an Oscar but it wasn’t as bad as I’d come to believe.
The directors cut is a huge improvement over the theatrical release. You’re right, still not a great movie but not a terrible one either.
I think the best thing I’ve heard someone say about it was Ed Brubaker’s two cents from the Podcast “How Did This Get Made”. Basically he said that if you describe the plot of Daredevil it sounds really really good, it’s just the execution and direction that causes it to fall apart.
he really doesn’t look like matt murdock to me. too boyish and plain. plus he doesn’t look very blind either.
Well, if your referring to the picture above…it’s from a different project.
It’s Loeb so I get it, he’s been increasingly one of my least favorite industry guys (since killing off Spectecular Spider-Man and EMH) but you’re creating an issue where there isn’t one. The movie had problems, which I blame on the studio (c’mon, the director’s cut is actually watchable) and at the time the comics were very different to what they are now. They were grimdark (but not grimdark enough to include the armor, thank god). And there were some great runs between then and now, but Mark Waid’s opted to make the book fun again during his run. It speaks to the character that both takes worked. He’s doing his job here. The only one hating is you, Pandabot.
Yeah, the DD director’s cut couldn’t fix everything (the NOW! That’s What I Call Alterna-Rock 2003 soundtrack sticks out like a damned sore thumb), but it’s not the disaster so many call it. Farrell brings it, MCD is just fine, the DD costume is just about perfect.
Honestly? Right cast, wrong tone, wrong studio.
Fuck. I just now realized Charlie Cox is Owen from Boardwalk Empire.
The Affleck movie isn’t terrible. The Director’s cut is downright watchable. This Cox guy doesn’t even remotely resemble the character,.