Marvel Exec Slams Ben Affleck’s ‘Daredevil’ While Talking About Netflix’s ‘Daredevil’

Getty Image

SHOTS FIRED.

Marvel’s Head of Television Jeph Loeb was interviewed on KFI AM 640 about the Daredevil TV show starring Charlie Cox (pictured above) as Daredevil/Matt Murdock, Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin, Deborah Ann Woll as love interest Karen Page, Elden Henson as best friend Foggy Nelson, and Rosario Dawson as a character rumored to be a hero in her own right.

Loeb talked about the Netflix shows focusing on “street-level heroes” (as opposed to the alien-fighting antics of The Avengers), which jibes with what Netflix’s Ted Sarandos said about Daredevil last month. Loeb went on to define the tone of Daredevil as being nothing like the 2003 movie starring Ben Affleck.

“When we started talking to our actors and to our directors, this is with all due respect to the film, if you want to know what we’re not doing, go watch the movie. If you want to know what we’re doing, it’s very much steeped in the world of the comics, but it also has a life of its own and that’s really what television and our films really do is that we take the best.” [transcribed by Comic Book]

Yep. If you want to know what the new Daredevil show isn’t, go watch Ben Affleck. But that’s with all due respect. As long as you preface something with all due respect, it’s not a slam, right Affleck? Aww, I think we made him sad…

Thirteen hour-long episodes of Daredevil will premiere on Netflix next May.