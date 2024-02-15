Matt Damon has reached that pivotal point in his career where he can really do anything and it goes over well. Starring alongside his BFF in an embarrassing commercial as a favor? He’s in! Playing the real-life general Leslie “Dick” Groves in Oppenhiemer? He sure did, and he got that mustache down. He’s open to whatever lately, so now is the time to ask him about former CIA agent Jason Bourne.

Damon starred as the titular assassin in three movies from 2002-2007. A 2012 sequel titled The Bourne Legacy was also released, though Jeremy Renner didn’t have quite the same amount of stressful charm that Damon offers. Damon then reprised his role in the 2016 action thriller Jason Bourne.

A fifth installment in the franchise was announced last November, and though Damon wasn’t attached to the project, he seems to be warming up to the idea, even though he’s been left in the dark.

“No details have been given to me! There’s a great director named Edward Berger who directed All Quiet on the Western Front. German director, he’s wonderful, and he said he had an idea,” Damon shared while appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. “I would love to work with him – he’s working on it. I’m as anxious as you are to see if this thing is… I hope it’s great and that we can do it,” he concluded.

When pressed by Colbert, Damon, who is 53 (that’s like 89 in Hollywood years) admitted that he’s ready for some newcomers to step into the role. “At a certain point, someone’s gonna need to take it over. I’m not getting any younger,” he joked. Even though he’s not getting any younger, the technology to make him look younger might be getting there soon. Just wait for Jason Bourne to be globe-trotting well into his 90s.

(Via People)