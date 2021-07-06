Matthew McConaughey’s potential run for Texas governor is going better than expected. The Oscar-winning actor hasn’t formally entered the race, but polls currently have him just slightly behind incumbent Greg Abbott. Not everyone’s into yet another screen star getting into politics, including Texan politician Ted Cruz. But if a video he released on Independence Day is any indication, having the star of EdTV leading The Lone Star State would at least be…interesting.

happy 245th birthday America – lets rock pic.twitter.com/MiLKZ0HN8y — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) July 4, 2021

The video — which was posted on Twitter, along with the words “happy 245th birthday America – lets rock” — runs some 2 ½ minutes long, and it finds the possible gubernatorial candidate summing up a long, strange 2020.

“As we celebrate our independence today, as we celebrate our birth as a nation, the day that kick-started a revolution to gain our sovereignty, let’s admit that this last year, this trip around the sun, was also another head-scratcher,” he began.

Then he tried to put things in perspective. “But let’s also remember that we’re babies as a country,” he said. “We’re basically going through puberty in comparison to other countries’ timeline, and we’re going to go through growing pains.”

But that’s natural, he argued. “This is not an excuse, this is just the reality, and this is good, because we gotta keep learning, we gotta keep maturing, we gotta keep striving, we gotta keep climbing, we gotta keep building,” he said. “And we gotta make sure we maintain hope along the way, as we continue to evolve.”

And we can’t not continue to evolve, he said. “Because the alternative sucks.”

