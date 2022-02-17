Late last year there finally came some good news: Magic Mike will be getting a threequel. Apart from star Channing Tatum and director Steven Soderbergh, it’s not clear who will be returning. Matt Bomer? Kevin Nash? Would Joe Manganiello grind to another Nine Inch Nails number? One name evidently not on the call sheet so far is Matthew McConaughey, who played the Master of Ceremonies in the first, darker film in the male stripper saga. But evidently he’s down for it if it’s not too late.

In a chat with Variety, the former potential gubernatorial Texas candidate was asked if he’d be game to have his still perfect abs be once again ogled by randy viewers. His reply: “Channing Tatum, call me, bro! I haven’t heard from ya!”

When pressed, McConaughey was a bit more restrained “I don’t know,” he said, “I’d have to read [the script] first. It was a helluva lot of fun doing the first one.”

In the first Magic Mike, which came out a decade ago this June, McConaughey played the owner of former stripper who ran and emceed at his own club. He did some stripping of his own, ribbed his real-life naked bongo playing, and, of course, busted out his patented “Alright alright alright.” He was AWOL for the much lighter sequel, Magic Mike XXL, which took Tatum’s titular hero and the gang on a road trip for what was supposed to be one last dance. Turns out that was only the penultimate final spin for some guys who get older while their fanbase…well, also gets older, too.

While the a thirsty people await Magic Mike’s Last Dance, you can catch up with Soderbergh’s most recent output, Kimi, which bowed last weekend on HBO Max.

