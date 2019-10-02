Matthew McConaughey digs weed. And he digs playing characters who dig weed. Most recently, he shared that love in Harmony Korine’s The Beach Bum, which is only his latest entry in his weed-centered oeuvre that stretches from his breakout Dazed And Confused role to the straight-to-DVD Surfer, Dude, in which he lived up to his naked-bongo-playing reputation with Woody Harrelson in tow. McConaughey continues being the go-to weed-focused actor for Guy Ritchie, who wrote and directed The Gentleman with the role that appears to be crafted with the Lincoln commercial star in mind.

A marijuana kingpin? Yes, that’s the description for Mickey Pearson, played by McConaughey, who appears as part of a pretty sweet ensemble cast including Hugh Grant, Charlie Hunnam, Colin Farrell, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, and Eddie Marsan. From the synopsis:

The Gentlemen follows American expat Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) who built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business forever it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him.

The Gentleman arrives on January 24, 2020.