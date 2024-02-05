Matthew McConaughey’s upcoming Yellowstone spinoff seems to have hit a little bump in the road, and even though he is still attached to the project, we might be waiting a while to see him on the ranch. So, in the meantime, McConaughey is going back to his humble beginnings by lending his acting talents to a country music video. Maybe you didn’t know that McConaughey starred as the titular Walkaway Joe in Trisha Yearwood’s 1992 depressing country ballad “Walkaway Joe,” but now you do! Context is important here. This has been a long time coming, and he’s ready for it.

McConaughey stars in Zach Bryan’s video for “Nine Ball” as a father who teaches his son how to play pool in a local dive bar in between shotgunning beers. The son grows up, but the father still spends his nights starting bar fights with the locals. Maybe he is just getting ready for his Yellowstone debut by taking on such a complex family role!

The actor has been in limbo ever since it was announced he would lead a new Yellowstone spinoff, but behind-the-scenes drama seems to have halted the momentum. Just last month, Life and Style reported that the actor was getting frustrated at the process. “Matthew can’t book movie work that is going to potentially overlap with the show,” an insider said. “But he still doesn’t have clarity on when exactly this job would even start. He wants to make the deal — it’s become this incredibly drawn-out process.” They added, “No deal has ever taken this long for Matthew. Especially after he won his Oscar, getting folks to meet his asking price has been a breeze.” All that fame and power and he still wasn’t asked to appear in Magic Mike’s Last Dance. It’s interesting.

For now, it looks like we might have to settle for McConaughey starring in a string of random music videos until he gets some answers. Or he can hop on a T-Mobile campaign. Whatever keeps him busy…except for his cult-adjacent seminars. We haven’t forgotten about those.