TV

Jason Momoa Sings Into A Chicken Wing Alongside Zach Braff And Donald Faison In A New Super Bowl Ad

Fans are used to seeing Jason Momoa play a rugged tough guy, or go on a naked bike ride, or be a fish, but we never really get that fun musical side of the 6′ 4″ Hawaiian native. It seems like he’s been sick of just being known as a jacked-up actor and has decided to try a new gig: singing in commercials.

“People are just seeing a different side of me,” Momoa recently told Variety. In order to show off a different side, Momoa joined the Kings Of Musical Comedy Commercials, Zach Braff and Donald Faison in a new ad for T-Mobile. As it turns out, Momoas is the right amount of silly-goofy for it to work.

The commercial shows the three actors dancing to Irene Cara’s “Flashdance… What a Feeling” while changing the lyrics to be Super Bowl-related (it’s the greatest time of year for commercials). There’s wings! A little dance breakdown! Jokes! It’s everything you’ve ever wanted from a T-Mobile commercial, especially if you even use T-Mobile.

“He was so fun, so high energy, in such a silly mood like we always are. I think it really shows,” Faison told Variety. “It’s kind of like a rock musical in a lot of ways when he jumps on board.”

This is just the latest musical commercial from T-Mobile, who brought John Travolta back last year for a mini Grease callback with Braff and Faison. Verizon better step up its game and get the cast of Community to sing a song with The Rock if they have any shot of topping this one.

(Via Variety)

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Afrobeats Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×