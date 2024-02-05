Fans are used to seeing Jason Momoa play a rugged tough guy, or go on a naked bike ride, or be a fish, but we never really get that fun musical side of the 6′ 4″ Hawaiian native. It seems like he’s been sick of just being known as a jacked-up actor and has decided to try a new gig: singing in commercials.

“People are just seeing a different side of me,” Momoa recently told Variety. In order to show off a different side, Momoa joined the Kings Of Musical Comedy Commercials, Zach Braff and Donald Faison in a new ad for T-Mobile. As it turns out, Momoas is the right amount of silly-goofy for it to work.

The commercial shows the three actors dancing to Irene Cara’s “Flashdance… What a Feeling” while changing the lyrics to be Super Bowl-related (it’s the greatest time of year for commercials). There’s wings! A little dance breakdown! Jokes! It’s everything you’ve ever wanted from a T-Mobile commercial, especially if you even use T-Mobile.

“He was so fun, so high energy, in such a silly mood like we always are. I think it really shows,” Faison told Variety. “It’s kind of like a rock musical in a lot of ways when he jumps on board.”

This is just the latest musical commercial from T-Mobile, who brought John Travolta back last year for a mini Grease callback with Braff and Faison. Verizon better step up its game and get the cast of Community to sing a song with The Rock if they have any shot of topping this one.

