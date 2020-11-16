It’s impossible to hear “Jingle Bell Rock,” which is probably playing on a loop in your nearest CVS, without thinking of Mean Girls. In Tina Fey’s teen-comedy masterpiece, the Plastics, made up of Regina (Rachel McAdams), Gretchen (Lacey Chabert), Karen (Amanda Seyfried), and Cady (Lindsay Lohan), perform the Christmas song at the Winter Talent Show, presumably winning the $20 gift certificate to Applebee’s, or whatever, over K.G. and the Power of Three (they were robbed). The performance comes complete with a thigh-slapping dance that was almost even racier.

“The moment written in the script but we couldn’t figure out how to do was, ‘They do some sexually embarrassing dance move.’ It was a lot of effort coming up with, ‘How do we do that?’ They were going to turn and stick their posteriors up in the air,” director Mark Waters told Entertainment Weekly. “And then they showed it to me, and I was like, ‘Whoa, that’s too much! Go with something else.'” Through rehearsals, the Plastics settled on a “stripper thigh slap,” which “ended up being the funniest part of the scene. And Neil Flynn’s reaction shot!” It’s some strong “well I never!” energy from the Janitor.

Mean Girls successfully challenged the MPAA to keep its PG-13 rating over the “wide-set vagina” line. It probably wouldn’t have been victorious if the original moves had stayed in. The Mean Girls Christmas dance isn’t a regular dance, it’s a cool dance.

