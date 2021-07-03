Megan Fox Thinks ‘Jennifer’s Body’ Should Be Turned Into A TV Series

Megan Fox is currently experiencing a renaissance. Many are realizing they took the actress’ late aughts popularity for granted, and that she’d been the victim of sexism, from filmmakers like Michael Bay (and Judd Apatow), from the press and more. Now that people are finally taking her seriously, she has an idea on how to salvage a movie that didn’t do so well when first released: turn the 2009 horror-comedy Jennifer’s Body into a TV series.

In a new interview with The Washington Post to promote her new horror-thriller Till Death, Fox was asked about the film, which came out around the time she got fired from the third Transformers for publicly comparing Michael Bay to Hitler. Penned by Diablo Cody, it stars Fox as a high schooler possessed by a demon, with Amanda Seyfried as her bestie. Savaged upon release, it’s slowly built up a cult following. And Fox is one of its fans.

“‘Jennifer’s Body’ is iconic, and I love that movie,” Fox said. When asked about circling back to it in the age of revivals and reunions, she was game. “I don’t think it’s a hard movie to make a sequel to,” she told the Post. “I mean, they should make it into a TV series. That would be cool.”

Jennifer’s Body was released by 20th Century Fox, which is now owned by Disney. So it might be a bit tricky convincing them to put that on Disney+.

