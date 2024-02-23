At this stage in his career, Mel Gibson is almost known more for his infamous 2006 arrest than his films. The actor was picked up for a DUI in Malibu where he was caught on camera hurling antisemitic remarks. Most notably, “The Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world!”

In theory, the actor attempted to apologize for his remarks by saying he “was loaded” before lashing out that he was “recorded illegally by an unscrupulous police officer.” Ultimately, Gibson’s mea culpa landed on, “I guess as who I am, I’m not allowed to have a nervous breakdown, ever.”

Anyway, with that in mind, a new oral history of Schindler’s List raised eyebrows by revealing that Gibson was vying for the lead role during the heyday of his blockbuster career.

Via The Hollywood Reporter:

SPIELBERG A lot of people were interested in playing Schindler, and a lot of them were movie stars, and to all of them I promised never to divulge any of their history with me, so I’m not saying those names are accurate. I’m saying there were a number of people, even more than the names you gave me. OVITZ Mel Gibson’s name came up. He was interested. His agent put him forward. But it wasn’t going to happen. Steven wanted a non-movie star for the part.

Ultimately, the role went to Liam Neeson, and it would be the understatement of the century to say that not casting Mel Gibson in one of the most iconic movies about the Holocaust was a good call. We didn’t even know they make bullets that big to dodge. Where do you even store those things?

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)