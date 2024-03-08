Every awards season has a breakout star, whether it’s an actor who earned it in the moment or just an actor who has been around long enough that they feel they deserve some sort of award. However, this year’s breakout star was a figure who actually deserves not only an Oscar, but also an Emmy, Grammy, Golden Globe, and Kid’s Choice Award while we’re at it.

Messi is the adorable border collie who plays Snoop in the French drama Anatomy Of A Fall. Messi won the coveted Palm Dog award at Cannes and has been making the rounds in Hollywood. Unfortunately, the pup is just too busy to attend the Oscars.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Messi will not appear at this Sunday’s ceremony, much to the dismay of everyone who has ever looked at his cute little face, which includes Ryan Gosling and Billie Eilish. He probably wouldn’t really know much about what’s going on anyway, so it’s okay if he sits this one out.

But not everyone loves the pooch! According to THR, “multiple companies” with nominated films complained to the Academy that “allowing him to attend the event gave Anatomy of a Fall an advantage during the voting window.” Have they considered that the dog was just being a cute dog with no hidden agenda?!

Meanwhile, Messi’s trainer and dog mom Laura Martin told The Hollywood Reporter that his fame has skyrocketed since he started making the rounds in Hollywoof. Sorry, Hollywoof. “The big moment was with Billie Eilish, who bonded with Messi for almost 10 minutes. They were hugging and petting and they really had a vibe. Then Bradley Cooper bumped into him in the hallway. The dog went right to him, so they also had a connection.” It was nice that Messi went straight for Bradley Cooper so he could share some tips on how to win an award. Cooper is surely interested in that.

