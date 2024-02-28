Every year, a handful of international language films become breakout mainstream hits in America. In 2022, it was RRR and Decision to Leave, among others. Last year, it was The Zone of Interest, The Boy and the Heron, Godzilla Minus One, and Anatomy of a Fall, which made $4.7 million at the domestic box office and nearly $30 million worldwide. Justine Triet’s French legal drama, about a woman (played by Sandra Hüller) who is accused of murdering her husband, is also up for five Oscars, including Best Picture.

If you didn’t catch Anatomy when it was in theaters, good news: it’s coming to Hulu on Friday, March 22nd. That’s not in time for the 2024 Oscars, which air on March 10th, but you should still check it out. It’s a very good movie! With the year’s best Good Boy.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

For the past year, Sandra, her husband Samuel, and their eleven-year-old son Daniel have lived a secluded life in a remote town in the French Alps. When Samuel is found dead in the snow below their chalet, the police question whether he was murdered or committed suicide. Samuel’s suspicious death is presumed murder, and Sandra becomes the main suspect. What follows is not just an investigation into the circumstances of Samuel’s death but an unsettling psychological journey into the depths of Sandra and Samuel’s conflicted relationship.

You can watch the trailer below.