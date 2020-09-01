Chadwick Boseman’s death on Friday shocked the world, resulting in a flurry of tributes, from fans and fellow actors alike. In the days since, we’ve seen longer remembrances to the actor, who succumbed to colon cancer, which he had been secretly battling for the past four years. Some of these have come from his Black Panther colleagues. Angela Bassett wrote one, as did director Ryan Coogler and actress Danai Gurira.

Now Michael B. Jordan, who played the film’s semi-sympathetic antagonist N’Jadaka, aka Killmonger, has weighed in with a lengthy ode to a performer taken from us far too soon.

“I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel,” Jordan wrote, three days after Boseman’s passing. “I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything.

“I wish we had more time.”

Jordan continued:

“One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked , and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness. “I wish we had more time. “Everything you’ve given the world … the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are … will live on forever. But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here. “I wish we had more time. “I’m more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire. I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. ‘Is this your king!?”’Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother.”

In Black Panther, Jordan’s Killmonger turned out to be the cousin of Boseman’s T’Challa, and he was righteously furious that T’Challa’s father had killed his own dad in a struggle that got out of control. Jordan and Boseman’s scenes together are anchored by a deep anger and sadness, making it more than a mere good guy-versus-bad guy tussle. Who knows how many times they would have again shared the screen, in another, better timeline?

(Via EW)