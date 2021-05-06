While promoting his latest film, Without Remorse, that’s currently streaming on Amazon, Michael B. Jordan opened up about what he calls his “worst audition to date.” Despite being a known quantity thanks to his work on The Wire and Friday Night Lights, Jordan had a horrible time when he managed to score an audition for an unspecified role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

According to the Creed actor, the script he was given to work with was way too vague, and as explained to Marc Malkin on the Just for Variety podcast, he couldn’t get a good read on what the filmmakers were looking for. Via Variety:

“I think it was I couldn’t wrap my brain around some of the sides because you know when you’re reading for these high-level projects, there’s never really any specificity in the sides. Everything’s like super vague; everything is in secret. Reading through, I just couldn’t connect it. I definitely bombed that one for sure.”

While Jordan missed out on the Star Wars role, he eventually ended up working for Disney and blowing away Marvel audiences with his complex portrayal of the villainous Killmonger in Black Panther. Interestingly, Tom Holland had a similar experience. The Spider-Man actor recently revealed that he also bombed an audition for The Force Awakens only to later strike it big with Marvel. According to Holland, his problem wasn’t so much the script, but that he couldn’t stop laughing at the lady making BB-8 noises.

“I just couldn’t stop laughing,” Holland told Backstage. “I found it so funny. And I felt really bad, because she was trying really hard to be a convincing android or drone or whatever they’re called. Yeah, I obviously didn’t get the part. That wasn’t my best moment.

(Via Variety)