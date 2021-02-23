Before he swung his way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe by landing the coveted role of Spider-Man after Sony and Marvel formed an unprecedented deal to reboot the character following the tepid reception to the Andrew Garfield films, Tom Holland made a run at another massive franchise: Star Wars. In a new interview, Holland revealed that he tried out for the role of Finn, which ultimately went to John Boyega, who apparently can thank the Spider-Man star for laughing at the poor woman making BB-8 noises during the audition. Via Backstage:

I remember doing this scene with this lady, bless her, and she was just a drone. So I was doing all of this, like, “We gotta get back to the ship!” And she was going, “Bleep, bloop bloop, bleep bloop.” I just couldn’t stop laughing. I found it so funny. And I felt really bad, because she was trying really hard to be a convincing android or drone or whatever they’re called. Yeah, I obviously didn’t get the part. That wasn’t my best moment.

Obviously, things worked out well for Holland. He’s currently filming his sixth MCU film, Spider-Man 3, which will reportedly be a multiverse-spanning epic and the “most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever,” according to the young actor. He also got a chance to act alongside Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley in the upcoming dystopian film Chaos Walking.

As for Boyega, while he landed the role of Finn, he has been very public about the Sequel Trilogy failing the character. However, in recent months, he’s revealed that he’s had constructive conversations with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, and he’s no longer opposed to the idea of returning to Star Wars. (As long as it’s voiceover work.)

