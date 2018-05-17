Oscar-nominated actor Michael Keaton wrapped up his @KentState University 2018 commencement address with 2 words. The crowd loved it. pic.twitter.com/cLeM0yw7UX — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) May 12, 2018

Of the many airborne characters Michael Keaton has portrayed over the years — Birdman, Vulture, the scene in Herbie: Fully Loaded where I assume the titular Love Bug takes him for a ride — he’s still best known for playing Batman. To quote the man himself, I’m Batman, and in case you forgot, he reminded an entire graduating class there’s only one Dark Knight. It ain’t George Clooney.

Keaton delivered the 2018 commencement address for Kent State University (where he went to college) in Ohio last weekend, and while he probably gave inspiring advice about not letting other people define you and the obligatory Robert Frost and/or Shel Silverstein quote, the speech will only be remembered for two words. “I’ve got two words that I want you all to remember. They’re very important, and if I leave you with anything, I’m going to leave you with these two words,” the actor told the graduates. “And those two words are: I’m Batman.”

In the original draft, Keaton ended with three words, but considering the seniors were born in the ’90s (I feel ancient), they probably think “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” is a mixed drink. “I’m Batman” is more inspiring way, anyway. We should all live our lives like a masked vigilante who fights penguins and cats.