Michaela Coel is one of the big MVPs of 2020. The British performer and creator took America by storm with I May Destroy You, her lacerating drama about a twentysomething trying to rebuild her life after being raped. It won her scores of awards; it could net her up to five Emmys when the awards are held in September. And it appears her next big project could be very big indeed.

As per Variety, Coel has, insiders say, been meeting with director/producer Ryan Coogler in Atlanta for what may be a role in the sequel to Black Panther. Of course, there are no details on who she may play, or in what size role she may get. In fact, much pertaining to the sequel is up in the air, including for Coogler himself, who has been open about his struggles to continue the series without its star, the late Chadwick Boseman.

In the meantime, you can look at Coel’s other work — not only I May Destroy You, but also her first show, the cringey sex comedy Chewing Gum, which was based on her 2012 play. That show used to air on Netflix, starting all the way back in 2016, but can currently be seen on HBO Max, alongside the show that made her a superstar.

