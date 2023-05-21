Warning: This post contains spoilers for Fast X.

If you saw Fast X this weekend, you were in for not one but two big surprises. The first: Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs reunited with Vin Diesel’s Dom during the end credits. The second: Gal Gadot’s Gisele was also there. They’re surprising for two different reasons. For Johnson, it’s because of his long-time (and allegedly now over) feud with Diesel. For Gadot, it’s because Gisele ate it in Furious 6. The cameos are so surprising that when Michelle Rodriguez, who’s long played Letty, first learned about them, she had an appropriate reaction.

“I was laughing my butt off. I was like, ‘Ha, ha, you try getting away with something like that in your franchise!’” Rodriguez told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s crazy what we get away with.”

Rodriguez sad she wasn’t that shocked by the Gadot cameo. “The whole Gal storyline had been in the works for a while, a couple of movies in, and there’s even footage shot already so it didn’t surprise me as much as Dwayne coming back,” she said. “That was like really cool,”

The Fast and Furious films long ago departed from the constraints of reality, though it’s up for debate when it officially jumped the shark. With F9 they even started bringing characters back from the dead, namely Sung Kang’s Han, who was was also offed in Furious 6.

THR also spoke with Diesel. He didn’t outright say that he and Johnson, who once called him a “candy ass,” had fully patched things up. He even intimated that they agreed to a truce for the fans.

“The conversations are what makes the best movie? What feels right for a franchise? How do you make as many people happy in this world? And both of them clearly make people happy,” Diesel said. “Underscore that with this running theme of unity that prevails in the Fast and Furious saga, and it’s a match made in heaven.”

