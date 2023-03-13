Michelle Yeoh dropped some shade during her Oscars acceptance speech that many saw as a not-so-subtle swipe at Don Lemon. The CNN anchor has been in hot water ever since his remarks about former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley not being in “her prime” because of her age. Lemon was temporarily taken off the air following his comments on Haley, but it appears that Yeoh was aware of the fiasco.

While accepting the award for Best Actress for Everything Everywhere All At Once, Yeoh said, “Ladies, don’t let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime.” The line blew up on Twitter as people speculated that she was taking a direct shot at Lemon.

“Ladies, don’t let anyone tell you you are ever past your prime,” Michelle Yeoh in her #Oscars speech Cc @donlemon pic.twitter.com/hYCZS15vza — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 13, 2023

Nice sly dig at Don Lemon’s “past your prime” line, #MichelleYeoh!!! #Oscar2023 — Robert A George (@RobGeorge) March 13, 2023

Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar acceptance speech referring to @donlemon & his misogynistic comments 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WlSOkzeh0R — Joanne_Lopez_Dow🇺🇸 (@dow_lopez) March 13, 2023

However, when it came to cover the Oscars ceremony on Monday morning, Lemon noticeably ignored Yeoh’s remarks as he praised Everything Everywhere All At Once for sweeping the awards. “A huge night for Asians and Asian Americans,” Lemon said while dancing past Yeoh’s viral moment that everyone assumed was about him. Via The Daily Beast:

Lemon gushed over Ke Huy Quan’s emotional Oscar win for Best Supporting Actor while saying the awards show was “particularly reaffirming” for Asian Americans. “With all of the anti-Asian hate that has been going on in the country, especially since COVID, I thought it was a really important and reaffirming moment for Asian Americans,” he concluded.

Of course, it probably should be noted that Lemon’s remarks about Haley was reportedly his “final warning” at CNN, so the last thing he needs is getting in a war of words with the 2023 Oscar Winner for Best Actress Michelle Yeoh. That’s a fight Lemon won’t win in any arena.

(Via The Daily Beast)