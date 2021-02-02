If you missed the virtual film screenings for Minari throughout the fall, A24 has you covered. “.@MinariMovie is for everyone! That’s why we’re launching the A24 Screening Room, with virtual screenings starting Feb 12 in addition to a limited theatrical release,” the distributer tweeted on Tuesday.

This is excellent news as Minari, starring Steven Yeun as the father of a Korean-American family who moves from California to a small town in Arkansas, was one of the best movies of 2020. It’s sweet, it’s sad, and there’s a very good recurring joke about Mountain Dew that I won’t ruin. Minari is also expected to an Oscars contender, including Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay for writer and director Lee Isaac Chung, and a possible historic nomination for Yeun. Here’s more about the film:

A tender and sweeping story about what roots us, Minari follows a Korean-American family that moves to an Arkansas farm in search of their own American Dream. The family home changes completely with the arrival of their sly, foul-mouthed, but incredibly loving grandmother. Amidst the instability and challenges of this new life in the rugged Ozarks, Minari shows the undeniable resilience of family and what really makes a home.

To buy tickets for the virtual screenings, click here.