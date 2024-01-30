Is Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ A Real Story?

Guy Ritchie‘s latest action flick The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare is a must-see for fans of history, Henry Cavill, and ambitious beards. Not to be confused with Guy Ritchie’s new Netflix show The Gentleman, based on the movie of the same name, which also premieres this spring. This Guy loves Gentlemen!

The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare claims to be based on an “outrageous true story,” and that’s mostly true. The film is based on war correspondent and military historian Damien Lewis’ 2014 book of the same name which tells the top-secret history of Winston Churchill and Ian Fleming’s WWII combat organization. The unconventional crew used what would be called ‘ungentlemanly’ fighting techniques against the Nazis. So while the specific details might not be true, the events are based on actual history.

The film also stars Eiza Gonzalez, Alan Ritchson, Alex Pettyfer, Henry Golding and Cary Elwes. Here is the official synopsis:

Based upon recently declassified files of the British War Department and inspired by true events, THE MINISTRY OF UNGENTLEMANLY WARFARE is an action-comedy that tells the story of the first-ever special forces organization formed during WWII by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials including author Ian Fleming. The top-secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks, goes on a daring mission against the Nazis using entirely unconventional and utterly “ungentlemanly” fighting techniques. Ultimately their audacious approach changed the course of the war and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare.

The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare hits theaters on April 19th. Check out the trailer below.