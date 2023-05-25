What do John Wick: Chapter 4, Fast X, and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One have in common, besides being three of the biggest action movies of 2023? They’re all around two and a half hours long.

IGN reports that the runtime for the seventh installment in the Mission: Impossible series is two hours and 36 minutes (without credits), which is longer than Fast X (two hours and 21 minutes) but shorter than John Wick: Chapter 4 (two hours and 49 minutes). Dead Reckoning is also the longest Mission: Impossible yet, and as the full title suggests, it’s only the first half of a complete movie.

The first Mission: Impossible in 1996 had a runtime of one hour and 50 minutes – modest by 2023 standards – and climbed to two hours and four minutes for Mission: Impossible 2. Mission: Impossible 3 was comparable, with a runtime of two hours and six minutes, while Ghost Protocol hopped up to two hours and 13 minutes. Rogue Nation bucked the trend slightly, with a runtime two minutes shorter than Ghost Protocol, before hitting a then-series high with Fallout.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout is two hours and 27 minutes, every second of which rips. Based on what we’ve seen in the trailers, including Tom Cruise’s “most dangerous” stunt yet, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One won’t feel its butt-numbing runtime, either. It comes out on July 12th.

(Via IGN)