More than other companies involved in movies, Disney has been streaming-obsessed. They still love spending either spending a fortune on movies they then dump on Disney+ or milking their popular IP for endless TV spinoffs. Moana, their 2016 animated hit (and their most streamed kids movie in history), was supposed to get the latter, which was to take the place of a traditional sequel. But the streaming bubble has basically popped, which may be why they’re going a more traditional route.

Per Variety, Disney honcho Bob Iger announced they were making Moana 2 a movie rather than a show. It won’t be far off either. The film will hit theaters on November 27, which suggests that that maybe they’re taking what was supposed to be a TV series and refitting it as a proper movie film.

What does this mean for the other Moana, which is to say the live-action remake that’s supposed to bring back co-star Dwayne Johnson but not main star Auli’I Cravalho? It’s still set for a June 27, 2005 release, so who knows? Moreover, are Johnson and Cravalho still slated to voice their characters in the sequel? That’s also unclear. But chances are if you loved Moana, you’re about to get two more.

Moana 2 will (all of a sudden) hit theaters on November 27.

(Via Variety)