A few years ago, I ran a marathon (don’t worry, this is going somewhere). It was a cold, rainy, windy day, and before the race started, I — and everyone else there — was having a miserable time waiting in line to use one of the portable restrooms. Then, out of nowhere, one of the toilets tipped over from the punishing wind. There was a concerned silence from the crowd over whether some poor bastard was in the toilet when it crashed to the ground. A brave soul went to check on the possibility of a Steve-O situation, and upon alerting everyone that the bathroom was vacant, the tension released and everyone started laughing. The pre-race jitters were gone.

I thought about this moment when I saw the following Variety headline: “Speedboat Crash During My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 Filming Leaves One Injured.” I wasn’t sure whether it was OK to think this was a ridiculous collection of words.

Then I read:

One of the boats capsized, and its passengers, including actors and crew members, were rescued at sea, Greece’s Coast Guard reported. The injured actor was transported to a hospital, but was not seriously injured. Reports indicated the actor was trapped under the boat and rescued by a diver.

No one was seriously hurt from a speedboat crash on the set of My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, although it does beg the question: there was a My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2?

