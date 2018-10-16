Netflix

Over the summer, Netflix staked out a whole new territory for itself when the streaming giant began releasing a slew of original romantic comedies. From Set It Up to the young adult sensation To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, these titles (and many, many more) quickly conquered the genre. Even The Kissing Booth, which critics loathed, was still a big win for the platform.

Flashforward to Tuesday, when Netflix revealed that its efforts to dominate the rom-com category while attracting the eyeballs of the youths is paying off in a big way. In fact, according to Variety, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before was an especially big winner for the streamer, which claimed the adaptation of Jenny Han’s YA novel was one of its “most viewed original films ever with strong repeat viewing.”

Netflix being Netflix, they didn’t actually release and hard data regarding the film’s actual viewing numbers, but they did highlight some relevant (?) Instagram data:

Co-stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo both saw their follower numbers explode after the film debuted on the service. Centineo’s Instagram fan base grew from 0.8 million to 13.4 million followers, while Condor’s follower numbers grew from 0.1 million to 5.5 million.

So what does this mean for Netflix’s current plans for dropping $8 billion on original content? Well seeing as how the first two of Dave Chappelle’s comedy specials helped convince the streamer to produce and distribute even more stand-up, the success of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and similarly YA-targeted content is affecting executives’ decisions about the immediate future. As Variety‘s report noted, they are already working on “the next set of original rom-coms.”

(Via Variety)