Following Disney’s monumental decision to move one of its biggest blockbusters to streaming as pandemic conditions continue to wreak havoc on the chances of American theaters opening, Disney+ has released a new trailer for Mulan to pump up fans for its rapidly approaching release date. It’s easily the most action-heavy trailer for the reboot as it showcases epic, high-flying fight scenes that make it very clear that Yifei Liu’s Mulan is a badass you don’t want to under-estimate.

While the film will still have an international theatrical release, Mulan is arriving on Disney+ on September 4 in the U.S., but for a price. Thanks to a new feature called Disney+ with Premium Access, subscribers can purchase Mulan for $30. Originally, there was some confusion over how this release strategy would work, and whether the price is for a one-time rental, but according to The Verge, Disney has clarified that once you pay the premium price for Mulan, you will “own” the film as long as you’re a Disney+ subscriber. It’s yours to watch as many times as you want.

As for whether Disney will attempt this strategy with its other upcoming blockbusters like Black Widow, the studio’s current stance is that Mulan‘s streaming release is a “one-off.” Here’s the official synopsis:

Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s Mulan, in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation… and a proud father.

Mulan will be available for streaming on Disney+ with Premium Access starting September 4, 2020.

(Via Walt Disney Studios)