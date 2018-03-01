Nic Cage Will Be Closer To You Than Ever In His Appropriately-Bizarre VR Movie ‘The Humanity Bureau’

#Nicolas Cage
02.28.18 1 week ago

In the year 2030, most of humanity is in dire straits. The soil won’t grow crops, radiation has destroyed much of anything living, and most humans are being corraled into something called “The Eden Project.” Enter Noah Kross, an agent of the Humanity Bureau who determines the productivity of the citizens left of the once great United States of America, and he’s played by an extra-intense Nicolas Cage.

Sadly, the idea of a productivity agent in 2030 being an undercover Nic Cage seems far more engaging than whatever this movie is supposed to be, but thankfully, Cage is here to bail it out. The best part? You can enjoy much of it right now in VR. Yes, you can get up close and personal watching a bizarre, low-budget Nic Cage flick in your own, private The Humanity Bureau screening room on an Oculus Headset.

The best line from the trailer? “What is the truth,” Kross asks in an elevator, putting a hard emphasis on “the.” That’s followed closely by a weird scene that has Kross/Cage grilling an old-timer about his productivity. The old man, before pulling a gun, says he “turned the White House.” No one knows what “turning the White House” actually is. Perhaps some 2030 slang?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nicolas Cage
TAGSNICOLAS CAGE

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP