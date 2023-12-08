Earlier this week, Barbie writer/director Greta Gerwig gave fans hope that there could be another Barbie movie after star Margot Robbie shut down talk of a sequel. During an interview with 60 Minutes, Gerwig tipped her hand that she and her writing partner/husband Noah Baumbach might be working on a Ken spinoff. Realizing they may have said too much, the couple quickly clammed up, and Ryan Gosling had a similar response when asked about the project.

The actor and Barbie co-star America Ferrara were on-hand for an event at the London’s BFI Southbank where they noticeably ducked a fan question about a future Barbie movie.

“Oh, I’m not going anywhere near that,” Gosling said. “We really know nothing.”

Ferrara gave a similar response and even referred back to Robbie’s previous comments. However, she couldn’t resist teasing a Ken spinoff as well.

“We have no information,” Ferrera added. “I will say, what Greta and Margot have said is they did not set out to make a franchise. They put it all out on the table. Every bit of it that they loved and that they knew to do, they did. Which is refreshing, right? We’re not setting it up for 20 years of ‘Barbie’ movies. But then again, I know nothing, so there might be 20 years [of ‘Barbie’]… or a Ken spinoff?”

Realizing his Ken return is looking more and more inevitable, Gosling made one request.

“Can it be a husky Ken?” Gosling joked. “Can I play Husky Ken, like Sandwich Ken? Can I play that Ken next time?”

