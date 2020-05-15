Today is a lovely day for Nicholas Hault.

It’s not only the five-year anniversary of Mad Max: Fury Road, a modern masterpiece, it’s also the premiere of his Hulu series The Great. We recently caught up with the actor (check it out!), as did GQ for the publication’s “Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters” video series. The whole thing is worth a watch, but the highlight is the story Hoult tells about auditioning for X-Men: First Class, in which he played the blue-furred Beast.

“[Director] Matthew Vaughn asked me to do a couple of takes in an American accent as you kind of saw the character. But then also do a take doing an impression of Stewie Griffin from Family Guy,” Hoult said. “I had watched a lot of Family Guy in my teen years growing up, so I was like, ‘OK, I think I’ve got a pretty good impression of Stewie Griffin lined up.’ And so I did a whole version of the take as Stewie Griffin and sent it off. So maybe that helped me get the part? I don’t know.” The same thing happened for Kelsey Grammer on The Last Stand, except he did Quagmire. It brings a whole new meaning to “Tossed Salads and Scrambled Eggs” when you add a “giggity” after “salads.”

Watch the video below.

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)