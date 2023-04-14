Picking a favorite Nicolas Cage movie is harder than getting a Trekkie to join the Star Wars-verse.

Do you go with one of his early classics, like Peggy Sue Got Married, Moonstruck, or Raising Arizona? Or maybe Leaving Las Vegas, which eared him his first (and hopefully not last) Oscar? Or how about Face/Off? You gotta get Face/Off in there. But shoot, that leaves out Con Air, The Rock, National Treasure, Adaptation, Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans, Mandy, Pig, and many more. Too many to choose from, honestly, but on Thursday’s episode of The Late Show, Cage somehow picked his five favorites.

“OK, I’m going to start with Pig. That’s my favorite movie I’ve ever made,” he told host Stephen Colbert. “I love Mandy, the movie that Panos [Cosmatos] directed. I love Bringing Out the Dead, that Martin Scorsese directed. I loved Bad Lieutenant, Werner Herzog. I loved a movie called Joe that David Gordon Green directed.” There’s some recency bias in his selections — the oldest of those five films (Bringing Out the Dead) is from 1999 — although he does say that he likes Face/Off “a lot.” Not enough for the top-five, but that’s what happens when you’ve made a lot of great films. And also G-Force.

You can watch Cage’s interview with Colbert above.