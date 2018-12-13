RLJE Films

In his hell-cult masterpiece Mandy, Nicolas Cage snorts cocaine, gets into a chainsaw fight, tells a knock-knock joke involving Erik Estrada, and all of the following sentence happens: “Nicolas Cage takes shelter in a bathroom, swallows massive gulps from a bottle of vodka, and incoherently wails while pouring the liquid over his wounds.” This is, somehow, not the craziest movie he’s been in. Neither is Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, or the CGI guinea pig film G-Force. That honor (according to Cage) belongs to Prisoners of the Ghostland, the English language debut from Suicide Club director Sion Sono.

“It’s unlike anything I’ve ever read before. It might be the wildest movie I’ve ever made, and that’s saying something. It’s out there,” Cage said about the film. “I wear a skintight black leather jumpsuit with grenades attached to different body parts, and if I don’t rescue the governor’s daughter from this state line where they’re all ghosts and bring her back they’re gonna blow me up. It’s just crazy. It’s way out there.”

Prisoners of the Ghostland is “wilder” than any movie in this montage.

I can’t wait. Prisoners of the Ghostland, which starts filming in the spring, does not have a release date yet. Movies are canceled until it does.

