Nicole Kidman has been in too many classic movies to name them all, but here’s a few: Eyes Wide Shut, Moulin Rogue, The Others, that AMC ad. Oh, and Paddington. Can’t forget Paddington. It’s hard to believe that anyone would doubt Kidman’s talent as an actress, but it happened. On a recent episode of the Radio Times podcast (via Variety), she discussed auditioning for roles as a teenager. “I was told, ‘You won’t have a career. You’re too tall,'” she said.

Kidman, who is 5′ 11″, was teased and called “Storky” because of her height. “It will bother me when I’m acting and I want to be small — but then there are times when I appreciate it when it’s related to what I’m doing and I go, ‘OK, I can use this now.’ Hey, I’m incredibly grateful to be healthy and walking around,” she said. “Having said that, I’ve had knee issues and all sorts of things — partly because of my height.”

At one open audition for a role in Annie, Kidman remembered actors were being measured for their height at the door. Performers who were too tall were being instantly rejected, so she had to fight her way into the casting room. “I had to talk my way through the door because they were measuring you before you went in. I was mortified,” she said, adding that she started lying by telling people she’s “5 foot 10 ½ inches” when she was “really 5 foot 11 inches.”

Kidman should make a John Wick-style movie with fellow tall Australian Elizabeth Debicki about getting revenge on the dudes who mocked their height. She’s already ripped. It would make $1.5 billion.

You can listen to the podcast below.

(Via Variety)