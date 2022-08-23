Holy Moly, Nicole Kidman Is Freaking Ripped On A New Magazine Cover

Nicole Kidman gave one of the best performances of her career in The Northman, which is saying something. She’s been great in a lot of movies. Moulin Rouge!, The Hours, Rabbit Hole, Lion — and those are just the Oscar-nominated performances. There’s also To Die For, Eyes Wide Shut, and Paddington, which is no Paddington 2, a masterpiece, but it’s still better than 98 percent movies that don’t star Paddington. She’s also been up for two Emmys, 16 Golden Globes, and, most importantly, something called the Cinema Bloggers Awards. There’s still time to replace the Globes with the Bloggies.

The point is, Nicole Kidman is a great actress. Also: she’s freaking ripped.

That’s Kidman on the cover of Perfect magazine, where she received the “Perfect Icon” award. “At a time when the validity of awards ceremonies is in question, and the red-carpet spectacle of presentations is dominated by the awarding bodies and the presenters, we wanted to shift the focus back on those who we think deserve to be rewarded,” the publication explained. More photos, shot by Zhong Lin, can be seen here.

The issue of Perfect with Kidman on the cover comes out on September 1. The AMC icon can next be seen in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom reprising her role as Queen Atlanna. It’s scheduled to be released on March 17, 2023, surely without controversy.

