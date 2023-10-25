Where Was Netflix’s ‘No Hard Feelings’ Filmed?

With No Hard Feelings, Jennifer Lawrence tried to bring back the hard-R sex comedy. Once upon a time audiences flocked to movies like American Pie, in which everyday young people awkwardly tried to get it on. Gross-out yukfests featuring questionable hair product could even outgross Pixar! Those days are gone, but though it only did pretty well at the box office, No Hard Feelings will probably earn a second life on home video, where it currently streams. At home viewers can not only be free to enjoy sex jokes away from strangers, but they can also notice some of the finer details, like: Where was this film shot?

The answer is mildly complicated. No Hard Feelings — in which Lawrence plays a chaos agent hired by concerned parents to date their younger son — takes place in Montauk, on the far end of Long Island. It’s famously where Kate Winslet’s Clementine beckons Jim Carrey’s Joel to meet her in the present day sections of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

No Hard Feelings was shot in Montauk, too — partially. Per ScreenRant, the production only spent a week on the eastern end of Long Island. The rest of shooting was done in Nassau County, far, far from Montauk, on the border of Queens County, and therefore in proximity to the Five Boroughs that comprise New York City.

Nassau County isn’t as moneyed or scenic as Montauk, but it has everything else a film production needs to ape it: water, beaches, greenery, and some nice architecture. It’s close enough to the real deal.

No Hard Feelings currently streams on Netflix, and it’s available for rent from any other fine streamer.