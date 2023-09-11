When Will ‘No Hard Feelings’ Be Available On Netflix?

No Hard Feelings brought back two things we hadn’t seen in years: Jennifer Lawrence and raunchy comedies that you don’t want to see with your parents. Luckily, there is a market for both of those.

The movie stars Lawrence as a young woman who is on the verge of losing everything when a wealthy couple hires her to “date” their teenage son. This is some classic, straight-from-your-high-school notebook movie idea that is just bold enough to work. And it did! Lawrence seems to be back in her acting groove.

Recently, a tweet about No Hard Feelings arriving on Netflix went viral, and because you can’t trust anyone these days, a lot of people just took that and ran with it. This turned out to be false, much to the dismay of Film Update accounts everywhere. The movie will head to Netflix India on the 23rd, but there is no current streaming release date announced for the rest of the world.

The good news? The movie might not be on Netflix, but is still available to purchase or rent on demand from Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and Vudu. No Hard Feelings will likely end up on some streamer by the end of the year, but you’ve waited this long to see JLaw back in action, so a few more months of waiting should be fine.

